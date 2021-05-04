Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Short Interest Update

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
ES stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.82. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $73.61 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.08.
Eversource Energy Company Profile
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
