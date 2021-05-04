Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Short Interest Update

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

ES stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.82. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $73.61 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.08.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

