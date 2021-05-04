Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. On average, analysts expect Evofem Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.07.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

