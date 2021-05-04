Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $322.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Evoqua Water Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $1,476,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AQUA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

