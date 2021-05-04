eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 141.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,756 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of eXp World worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 426.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPI. DA Davidson increased their price objective on eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $658,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,828,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,058,681.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel Cahir sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $509,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 477,500 shares of company stock worth $23,536,850 over the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.32 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.43.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

