EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($1.52). The company had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.08 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 434.26% and a negative net margin of 112.23%. On average, analysts expect EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $15.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EYPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

