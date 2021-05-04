Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 68,000 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.39, for a total transaction of $22,194,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total transaction of $20,618,280.00.
- On Wednesday, April 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $20,922,240.00.
- On Friday, April 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $20,402,040.00.
- On Monday, April 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.17, for a total value of $20,615,560.00.
- On Wednesday, April 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $20,380,960.00.
- On Friday, April 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total value of $20,797,120.00.
- On Monday, April 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total value of $21,104,480.00.
- On Wednesday, April 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $20,699,880.00.
- On Friday, April 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $21,237,760.00.
- On Monday, April 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.20, for a total value of $2,457,600.00.
Facebook stock opened at $322.58 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.76 and a 52 week high of $331.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.60. The stock has a market cap of $918.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,037,521 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $305,581,000 after buying an additional 164,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.11.
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
