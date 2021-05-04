Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 68,000 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.39, for a total transaction of $22,194,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total transaction of $20,618,280.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $20,922,240.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $20,402,040.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.17, for a total value of $20,615,560.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $20,380,960.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total value of $20,797,120.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total value of $21,104,480.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $20,699,880.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $21,237,760.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.20, for a total value of $2,457,600.00.

Facebook stock opened at $322.58 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.76 and a 52 week high of $331.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.60. The stock has a market cap of $918.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,037,521 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $305,581,000 after buying an additional 164,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.11.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

