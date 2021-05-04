Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.11.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.92, for a total value of $11,989,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,739,851 shares of company stock valued at $501,146,451. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $322.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $299.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.76 and a 52 week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

