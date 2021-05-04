Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,318 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Facebook by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,243,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $325,715,000 after acquiring an additional 106,452 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 26,072 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Facebook by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,721 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.39, for a total value of $22,194,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,739,851 shares of company stock valued at $501,146,451 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $7.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.67. 266,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,577,260. The company has a market cap of $896.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.76 and a 1 year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

