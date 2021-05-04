Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 845 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB opened at $322.58 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $198.76 and a one year high of $331.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,739,851 shares of company stock worth $501,146,451 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.11.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.