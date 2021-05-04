Falconswap (FSW) Trading Up 22% Over Last Week

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 4th. Falconswap has a total market capitalization of $13.20 million and $441,744.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falconswap coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Falconswap has traded 22% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Falconswap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00085238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00019370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00070371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $472.05 or 0.00870450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,443.94 or 0.10038593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00102130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00044459 BTC.

Falconswap Coin Profile

Falconswap is a coin. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falconswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falconswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Falconswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falconswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.