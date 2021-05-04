FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) released its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 10.92%.

Shares of NYSE:FFG opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.17. FBL Financial Group has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFG. Raymond James lowered FBL Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

