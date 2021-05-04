Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

In related news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 4,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $138,807.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,854.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,332,570.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock worth $2,222,607. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

FHI traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.09. The company had a trading volume of 28,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.69.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.