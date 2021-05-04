FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO Donald F. Colleran Sells 17,150 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $304.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.28. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit