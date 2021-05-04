FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO Donald F. Colleran Sells 17,150 Shares of Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $304.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.28. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $305.66.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.