Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Air Lease by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,454,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,469,000 after acquiring an additional 66,440 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,364,000 after purchasing an additional 366,826 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,119,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,159,000 after purchasing an additional 299,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Air Lease by 7,032.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,887,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Air Lease by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,742,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,415,000 after purchasing an additional 29,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average is $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.