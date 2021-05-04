Filecoin (FIL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.75 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion and $1.75 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $146.16 or 0.00269514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00065802 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $634.10 or 0.01169275 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00032090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.49 or 0.00738508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,614.71 or 1.00709162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 69,336,522 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

