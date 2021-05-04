Financial Contrast: Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) versus University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) and University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, University Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Central Valley Community Bancorp and University Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Valley Community Bancorp $79.64 million 3.12 $21.44 million $1.59 12.48 University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Central Valley Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than University Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Central Valley Community Bancorp and University Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Valley Community Bancorp 22.74% 7.78% 1.00% University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Central Valley Community Bancorp and University Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 University Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Central Valley Community Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.43%. Given Central Valley Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Central Valley Community Bancorp is more favorable than University Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.2% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of University Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.7% of University Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Central Valley Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. University Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Central Valley Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Central Valley Community Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Central Valley Community Bancorp beats University Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans secured by crop production and livestock; owner occupied and investor commercial real estate, real estate construction and other land, agricultural real estate, and other real estate loans; and equity loans and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company also offers domestic and international wire transfer, safe deposit box, Internet banking, and other customary banking services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 20 full-service banking offices in Cameron Park, Clovis, Exeter, Folsom, Fresno, Gold River, Kerman, Lodi, Madera, Merced, Modesto, Oakhurst, Prather, Roseville, Sacramento, Stockton, and Visalia. Central Valley Community Bancorp was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

University Bancorp Company Profile

University Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It accepts various checking, savings, and deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity installment, auto, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; and commercial and small business loans comprise commercial real estate, equipment, small business, and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit. In addition, the company offers online cash management, and online banking and bill pay services; online reorder checks; wire transfer; courier; and insurance products, as well as ATM services. University Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

