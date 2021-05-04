FIO Protocol (FIO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9.16 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 4th. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $75.41 million and approximately $9.16 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000600 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001073 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001790 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 756,332,533 coins and its circulating supply is 234,077,485 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

