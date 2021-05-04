Firestone Capital Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.8% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.24. The company had a trading volume of 213,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,045. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.25.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

