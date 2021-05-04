Firestone Capital Management Has $10.57 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 3.8% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.24. 213,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,663,045. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.25.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

