First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.13.

First American Financial stock opened at $65.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $66.83.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First American Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 271.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in First American Financial by 448.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

