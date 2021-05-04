First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Busey in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%.

BUSE has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.51. First Busey has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. First Busey’s payout ratio is 42.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

