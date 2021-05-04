First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Receives $10.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AG. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth $647,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 55,831 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth about $301,000. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AG traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.29. 254,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,317,461. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.44. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. On average, research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

