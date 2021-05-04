First Quadrant L P CA Purchases 722 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 227.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,823 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,937 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 444.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,172,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,809 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,053,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,593,000 after purchasing an additional 597,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRG opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.72.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

