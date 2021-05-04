First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Holdings Cut by Alpha Omega Group Inc.

Alpha Omega Group Inc. lowered its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPXI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 945.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after buying an additional 514,689 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,916,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 970,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,785,000 after buying an additional 272,927 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,329,000. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,713,000.

FPXI traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.34. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,149. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.18 and a 200-day moving average of $68.21. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $79.31.

