First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) Shares Purchased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) by 57.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,387 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 76.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 210,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 60,952 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 92,505 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000.

LGOV traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,935. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $31.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.26.

