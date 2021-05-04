FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 654,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,656,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $114,000.

Shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 130,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,015. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.07. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

