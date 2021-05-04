FirstService’s (FSV) Hold Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by TD Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $175.00. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s current price.

FSV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

FirstService stock opened at $162.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $177.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.52.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

