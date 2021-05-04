Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Major Shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. Sells 23,000,000 Shares

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ FISV traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.04. 6,903,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,681,289. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.22 and a 200 day moving average of $113.85. The company has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.
