Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Major Shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. Sells 23,000,000 Shares

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.04. 6,903,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,681,289. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.22 and a 200 day moving average of $113.85. The company has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $722,901,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,904,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in Fiserv by 14,762.0% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,718 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

