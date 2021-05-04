Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 557 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.70% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $21,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLIC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $27,027,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,325,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 412,076 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,639,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,145,000 after acquiring an additional 394,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,927,000 after purchasing an additional 211,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory F. Milzcik acquired 2,310 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.31 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,162.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $540,218.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,054.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,868 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KLIC opened at $58.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $61.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLIC. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

