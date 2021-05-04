Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $21,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at $350,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 253,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLIC opened at $58.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $61.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In related news, Director Gregory F. Milzcik acquired 2,310 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.31 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,162.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $540,218.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,054.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,868 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

