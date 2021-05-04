Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 2,737 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $18,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 262.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $2,454,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 166,397 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average is $57.49. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.09 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

