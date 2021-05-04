Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270,662 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of FireEye worth $24,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,955 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in FireEye by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,252 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in FireEye by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in FireEye by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 86,392 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in FireEye by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. FireEye, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FEYE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

