Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,270,662 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of FireEye worth $24,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the third quarter worth $791,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 203.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 27,952 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 6.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,401 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in FireEye by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of FEYE opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. FireEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.26.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

