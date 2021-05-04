Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 760,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,224 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.91% of Kennametal worth $30,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000.

In other news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

KMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

