Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Nucor worth $16,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,753 shares of company stock valued at $18,812,909. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $86.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

