Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $12.63 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 436,779 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $12,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $119,303,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,092,000 after buying an additional 360,270 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 771,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,012,000 after buying an additional 338,207 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10,347.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 316,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,520,000 after buying an additional 313,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 313,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,111,000 after buying an additional 133,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

JNK opened at $108.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.51. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $109.65.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

