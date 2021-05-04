Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 12,293 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,293 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Alarm.com worth $15,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 28.2% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 62.8% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALRM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.61.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $1,804,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,515,381.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 456,654 shares in the company, valued at $41,596,612.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,278 shares of company stock worth $3,230,676. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $89.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $165.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

