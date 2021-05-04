Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,445,415 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 84.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,445,415 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 146,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 51,979 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,179.4% in the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 262,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,166,000 after acquiring an additional 241,521 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 199,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $54.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average is $53.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

