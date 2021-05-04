Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 42,000 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $17,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TPH opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

