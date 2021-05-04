Five Star Senior Living (FVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Five Star Senior Living to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.03 million. Five Star Senior Living had a net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. On average, analysts expect Five Star Senior Living to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FVE opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Five Star Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.30 million, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46.

FVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Five Star Senior Living from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

