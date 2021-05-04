Flamingo (FLM) Market Capitalization Achieves $125.37 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001556 BTC on exchanges. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $125.37 million and approximately $57.29 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00065069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.89 or 0.00262265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $626.63 or 0.01166430 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00030919 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.18 or 0.00724427 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,823.24 or 1.00188078 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

