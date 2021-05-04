Flixxo (FLIXX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $84,641.00

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 4th. Flixxo has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and $84,641.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flixxo coin can now be purchased for $0.0490 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Flixxo has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flixxo

FLIXX is a coin. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flixxo’s official website is www.flixxo.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Flixxo Coin Trading

