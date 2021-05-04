Floor & Decor (FND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. On average, analysts expect Floor & Decor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $112.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.29 and a 200 day moving average of $94.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $116.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,218,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FND. Piper Sandler raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.76.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.