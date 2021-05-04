Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.92. 1,293,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $42.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

