Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen downgraded Fly Leasing from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.05 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fly Leasing from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fly Leasing from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.76.

NYSE:FLY opened at $16.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Fly Leasing has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $17.02. The company has a market cap of $514.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fly Leasing will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter valued at about $654,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 17,672 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter valued at about $843,000. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

