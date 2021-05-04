FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (FLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 million for the quarter.

Shares of FLYHT Aerospace Solutions stock traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.62. 21,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,703. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.68. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.91 million and a P/E ratio of -5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.59.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) that capture and monitor functions from the aircraft and the black box, and voice and text messaging services; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation in aircraft.

