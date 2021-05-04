FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. FMC reported earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FMC.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Shares of FMC traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.80. 3,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,738. FMC has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in FMC by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FMC (FMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.