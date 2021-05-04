Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Position Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148,695 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth $52,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 19.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,521,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,955,000 after purchasing an additional 244,281 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth $238,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

Shares of FTV opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.31. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.46 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

