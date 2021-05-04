Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) PT Raised to $125.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $107.73 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $108.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.89%.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,924,000 after purchasing an additional 415,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,442,000 after purchasing an additional 475,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,961,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,802,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,522,000 after acquiring an additional 176,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,508,000 after buying an additional 657,978 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

