FOX (FOX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. FOX has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

